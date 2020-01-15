SHERIDAN — Tongue River and Big Horn high schools do not play in the same basketball conference but that does not mean Saturday’s game will lack competitive spirit from either team.

Lady Rams head coach Kip Butler said Saturday’s game was marked on the calendars as soon as the schedule was released. The meeting between the teams is looked forward to by players and coaches.

Lady Eagles head coach Ryan Alley said the game still has the atmosphere of a conference game.

The Lady Rams and Lady Eagles find success when the teams play with high energy. They will need that energy if they hope to come out on top in the rivalry game.

Tongue River senior Macey Van Tassell will not let a loose ball be easily won by the other team, diving on the floor if need be.

“It can bruise up your knees a bit but I think that is where the game of basketball becomes a lot more energetic or fun,” said Van Tassell. “When you are actively going for the ball it helps your team stay energized.”

Van Tassell said the Lady Eagles use the energy gained from hustle plays to have the right attitude. Mistakes will be made but players need to move past them and look to be in the right position on the next possession to make a play.

Lady Rams senior Jordan Frank leads her team by staying positive.

As one of the two seniors on the team, Frank knows her younger teammates look to her to lead the team. Frank said she tries to encourage her teammates after a mistake and play with high energy herself, leading by example.

The Lady Rams are a young team and players are acclimating to the varsity level. Frank said keeping the team positive allows her teammates to play with confidence and the team performs better as a result.

Playing with high energy and hustle help lead teams to victory, Butler said.

Energy can be gained but players diving on the floor for a ball, blocking a shot or interpreting an opposing team’s offense by tipping or stealing a pass.

Big Horn and Tongue River use the energy gained from these plays to help elevate their performances.

The Lady Eagles use high energy to play well on defense. Alley said the team’s best games come when the defense jump starts the offense. Without energy on defense, the team has struggled. When the Lady Eagles are working hard and playing together, the energy of the team increases and the attitudes remain positive.

The Lady Eagles will need to use their defense to slow down the Lady Rams’ guards. Alley said Big Horn has good players in the guard positions and the team will need to defend the perimeter well.

The Lady Rams need to maintain high energy throughout the game, Butler said. A drop in performance could open the door for a talented Tongue River team to extend the lead. The same could happen in conference play.

Butler said he wants his team to get better this week, no matter what the score is. The young team is going through their learning process and he wants to see that continue as the conference season approaches. He is not concerned with the wins or losses at this point of the year.

At the end of the day, the team that executes their game plan and simply plays basketball is the team that walks away with the win, Alley said.

The Lady Eagles are 5-4 on the season while the Lady Rams are 2-7 on the year.

In the boys game, the Rams are on a three-game win streak and are 5-4 on the season. The Eagles are also 5-4 on the season.

Big Horn hosts the first meeting of the season with the girls game starting at 12:30 p.m. and boys starting at 2 p.m.

Tongue River host Big Horn later in the season on Feb. 6.