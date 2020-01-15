SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block West Eighth Street, 3:11 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 10:48 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:49 p.m.

• RMA assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:23 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Electrical issue, 2100 block Skyline Drive, 9:05 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• DUI, Nebraska Street, 2:47 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:13 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Jefferson Street, 5:17 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 9:12 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Omarr Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Records only, South Connor Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Snow removal, Long Drive, 11:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Highland Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Heald Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Assist agency, Huntington Street, 9:39 p.m.

• 911 hang-up unknown, West Burkitt Street, 11:25 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Open door, Golf Course Road, 12:12 a.m.

• Accident, Skyline Drive, 9:04 a.m.

• Burglary auto, Horseshoe Road, Dayton, 11:11 a.m.

• Theft cold, Saddle Crest Drive, 1:55 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Daniel L. Brown, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael R. Skretteberg Jr., 24, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, driving under suspension, open container, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael O. Thomas II, 38, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3