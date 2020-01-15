From The Torrington Telegram Via Wyoming News Exchange

TORRINGTON — Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Patrick Korell has denied a motion from accused murderer Jamie Snyder’s defense attorney to suppress Snyder’s interview with Goshen County Sheriff’s Office investigators just hours after he is alleged to have stabbed and killed Wade Erschabeck in May 2018.

Snyder will stand trial beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 10. He is charged with murder in the first degree, and if he is found guilty, he could face life in prison. The trial date was set following more than a year of mental evaluations that determined Snyder is fit to stand trial.

According to the Order Denying the Defendant’s Motion to Suppress, penned by Korell, the Court considered all aspects of the interview and found it to non-coercive and legal.

“The Court has considered the totality of circumstances surrounding the interrogation in this case and finds the defendant’s motion should be denied,” the order read. “The state had demonstrated by a preponderance of the evidence that defendant’s statements to law enforcement on May 24, 2018 were voluntary.”

Snyder’s defense attorney, Jonathon Foreman, filed the motion to suppress the interview in late 2019.

In the motion, Foreman wrote that investigators took advantage of his client’s mental illness to get a confession.

According to court documents, Snyder admitted to stabbing the victim, but in self-defense.

“In the present case, Defendant, an individual that maintains that he was suffering from untreated paranoid schizophrenia, was arrested, taken into a room and interrogated,” Foreman wrote.