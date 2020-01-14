SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Sumner Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 500 block South Main Street, 8:02 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:18 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No calls reported.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 6:02 a.m.

• Runaway, Long Drive, 9:55 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Highland Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Careless driver, West Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 4:27 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Mydland Road, 5:15 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Loucks Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lookout Point Drive, 7:34 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Harassment, Demple Street, 9:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Burglary cold, Highway 345, Parkman, 8:53 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 15th Street and Willow Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 5:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Rickey D. Keefe, 46, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal and plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Angela J. Moreno, 43, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 3