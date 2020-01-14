SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Sumner Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 500 block South Main Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 6:02 a.m.
• Runaway, Long Drive, 9:55 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Highland Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Careless driver, West Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Mydland Road, 5:15 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• Animal dead, West Loucks Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lookout Point Drive, 7:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Harassment, Demple Street, 9:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Burglary cold, Highway 345, Parkman, 8:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 15th Street and Willow Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 5:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Rickey D. Keefe, 46, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal and plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Angela J. Moreno, 43, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 3