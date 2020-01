SHERIDAN — Local students will have a chance to show their spelling skills Saturday during the annual Sheridan County Spelling Bee.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Family and friends of contestants are welcome to attend free of charge. The top three finishers will receive awards as Sheridan County Spelling Bee champions. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.