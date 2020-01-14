SHERIDAN — Ucross is currently accepting applications for residencies of two, four or six weeks, taking place between August and early December 2020.

Ucross provides individual workspace, living accommodations, uninterrupted time and the experience of the historic High Plains landscape to selected writers, visual artists, composers and performing artists working in all disciplines.

There is no charge for room, board or studio space. Individuals from all stages of their professional careers are invited to apply. At any one time there are typically 10 individuals in residence. Facilities include four visual art studios, four writer studios and two composer studios. There is also a large loft space suitable for dance and theater collaborations.

To learn more or apply, see ucross.org.