In The Sheridan Press newsroom, curiosity is key, and we are looking for a new reporter to join our team.

If you want to work with the best and be part of an evolving and forward-thinking newsroom, this is the job for you. Successful candidates will be curious and comfortable digging for truth, navigating local government and asking tough questions of authority figures.

The position available is an education/sports reporter. You would cover the local school systems and community college, as well as assist our sports reporter with Sheridan County sports coverage.

The willingness and ability to approach issues with outside-the-box thinking will be required as The Press continues pushing the boundaries of journalism outside of print media. A thorough understanding of AP style, attention to detail and strength in researching will also be required.

Candidates should be able to work independently and have a strong understanding of what community journalism means.

The Press is an independent newspaper with family and local ownership and with print and online news delivery platforms. Sheridan County is a thriving community of 30,000 with a college, a lively arts/culture/music scene, a busy downtown and many other amenities, including unlimited outdoor recreational opportunities.

Hours will vary.

Benefits include:

• Paid vacation

• Profit sharing

• Medical and dental

• More

Please send a resume, cover letter and writing samples to editor@thesheridanpress.com.