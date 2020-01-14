SHERIDAN — A chili cook-off planned for Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will benefit the youth of First Presbyterian Church.

Admission to the event is by donation. All attendees will have a chance to try more than 10 different types of chili and vote for their favorite. In addition to the cook-off, a silent auction will be available for bids through Jan. 26.

All money raised will go toward youth summer mission activities and camping scholarships.

The church is located at 2121 Colonial Drive.