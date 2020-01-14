SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is seeking applicants to fill positions on the Board of Adjustment and the Planning Commission.

The Board of Adjustment hears appeals on decisions made by any administrative official in enforcing the city’s zoning ordinance, special exemption requests and zoning ordinance variance requests; it may also authorize the continuance of any nonconforming use if no enforcement action has occurred within five years and takes action on any other matter required by a local jurisdiction’s ordinance. The term on the BOA is three years.

The Planning Commission reviews land development review proposals within the city limits, and makes recommendations to Sheridan City Council regarding approval.

The commission is guided by existing planning documents adopted by city council and city code.

The commission is also responsible for the overseeing the preparation and update of the Comprehensive Plan and other long range planning documents. The term on the board is three years.

Those interested in either board should send a brief biography and cover letter to the mayor’s office via email at bleichtnam@sheridanwy.net or by mail to:

Roger Miller, mayor

Sheridan City Hall

PO Box 848

Sheridan, WY 82801

For additional information, contact Sheridan City Hall at 307-674-6483.