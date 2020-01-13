• Free admission guest passes will be provided by the Sheridan NA3HL Hawks for the home game against Gillette Wild at the M&M’s Center Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Sign up at the front desk for one of seven available tickets. No wheelchair transports will be available, and transportation will depart from The Hub at 6:15 p.m.

• Drs. Kris Schamber and Chris Prior from Sheridan Memorial Hospital will present Doc Talk, covering the topic titled, “It’s OK to call your doctor,” Jan. 16 starting at noon in the community room. There is no charge for Doc Talk.

• Local collectors Ken Heuerman, Sue Heuerman, Wayne Sullenger and Darla Judes will combine their knowledge to give best estimates to items for an antique roadshow each third Tuesday through May. One item per person and there is no charge for the service. Those interested can meet in the community room starting at 1 p.m.

• Play with acrylic metallic paints and dyes with local artist Ginger Morris and Fun Department’s Lisa Wells to create tie-dyed rice paper Jan. 21 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the art studio. Sign up for one of 10 spots by Jan. 20 for a $2 suggested contribution.