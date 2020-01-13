SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School girls and boys basketball teams concluded the Powder River Basketball Tournament with wins against 2A Glenrock High School.

The Rams won 61-36 and the Lady Rams earned a 50-40 victory.

The Rams were 3-0 on the weekend and improve to 5-4 on the season.

“We are just scratching the surface of who we can be and how good we can be,” Rams’ head coach Mike Daley said. “I am excited about where we are at right now.”

Daley said the team started off the game a little slow but the defensive intensity allowed the Rams to build their lead. The Rams entered the final quarter of play with a 46-30 lead.

Daley said everything starts on the defensive side of the ball for the team. The Rams capitalized on the opportunities provided by the defense through forcing turnovers and bad shots.

This helped the Rams earn shots close to the basket. Daley said the team did a good job of pulling down offensive rebounds and scoring second-chance points. Freshman Tobias Schons stepped up for the Rams and had a few second-chance points.

The Lady Rams won a hard fought game against Glenrock. Big Horn had a 25-19 lead entering halftime and Glenrock cut the lead to three, 32-29, entering the fourth quarter.

These were the first games the team played following Christmas break, said Lady Rams’ head coach Kip Butler. The team worked hard over the break but as hard as coaches try, it is impossible to recreate game situations in practice.

Butler said the mindset of players and coaches is always different in a game compared to practices.

The Lady Rams were ready to play another game and gain more experience. Butler said the team is learning how to play well with each other. The girls are learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Butler said he learned the team wants to compete hard and is willing to improve.

The Lady Rams went 2-1 in the tournament, earning their first two wins of the season and are now 2-6 on the season.

Daley also saw this weekend as a good learning opportunity for the team.

The team is starting to learn how to play strong defensive basketball, allowing them to build and extend leads.

Daley said he is starting to understand the best rotation for the Rams. Daley is figuring out who his sixth man should be and what situations he can trust his players to play in. He used a different starting lineup in the final game against Glenrock that worked out well.

The tournament provided the Rams a chance to play themselves back into shape, Daley said. The team’s conditioning will need to improve as the season progresses.

The Rams and Lady Rams will play one more game before starting conference play against Moorcroft High School Jan. 24.

Big Horn hosts cross-county rival Tongue River High School Jan. 18, with the girls playing at 12:30 p.m. and the boys starting at 2 p.m.