SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Odor investigation, 900 block Leopard Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 3:31 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 8:59 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Lewis Street, 12:51 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Gladstone Street, 4:50 p.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Illinois Street, 11:27 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 50 block East 12th Street, 11:19 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 3:25 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block North Heights Court, 10:52 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 11:23 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Medical, Gander Drive, 1:53 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

• Medical, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 3:32 p.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 5:04 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6 p.m.

• Medical, Woodrock Road, 7:52 p.m.

• Standby, East Brundage Street, 7 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West 12th Street, 3:41 a.m.

• Trauma, West 10th Street, 5:35 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 6 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Medical, Kroe Lane, 12:46 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Trauma, Martin Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Standby, East Brundage Street, 7:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Medical, Illinois Street, 11:36 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist, West 12th Street, 1:45 a.m.

• Trauma, Mydland Road, 2:43 a.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 10:53 a.m.

• Medical, East 12th Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 11:58 a.m.

• Trauma, Pass Creek Road, 12:47 p.m.

• Trauma, Sagebrush Drive, 2:10 p.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 8:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Thurmond Street, 7:54 a.m.

• Snow removal, Avoca Avenue, 8:07 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 9:27 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Lane, 10:37 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 11:40 a.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 1:01 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 1:20 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 2:04 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, North Main Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 2:18 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 2:47 p.m.

• K-9 demonstration, Hill Pond Drive, 3:18 p.m.

• Accident, Sixth Street, 3:17 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Domestic, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Barking dog, Brooks Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Bar check, East Burkitt Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, North Heights Lane, 9:19 p.m.

• Harassment, Pioneer Road, 9:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.

Saturday

• Public intoxication, West 12th Street, 3:53 a.m.

• Open door, Broadway Street, 3:51 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 7 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Damaged property, Demple Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Follow up, Clarendon Avenue, 10:08 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 10:42 a.m.

• Found property, South Brooks Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Canby Street, 1 p.m.

• Accident, Park Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Drug activity, York Circle, 8:11 p.m.

• Animal found, South Tschirgi Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Minor in possession, South Brooks Street, 10:36 p.m.

• Fight, Commercial Avenue, 10:54 p.m.

• Medical, Illinois Street, 11:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 a.m.

• DUI, Gladstone Street, 1:07 a.m.

• Public intoxication, West Brundage Street, 2:13 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Animal found, Huntington Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Taylor Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Adult abuse/neglect, West Fifth Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Animal found, Kailua Place, 1:40 p.m.

• Accident, Summit Drive, 2:20 p.m.

• Accident, Seventh Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Phone harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Woodworth Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 12th Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 28, 8:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 20, 1:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 85, Dayton, 8:10 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

• Burglar alarm, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 4:12 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Crystal Creek Drive, 8:12 a.m.

• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street and Val Vista Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:23 p.m.

• Accident, Taylor Avenue and West 15th Street, 7:32 p.m.

Sunday

• Accident, Beckton Road, 2:02 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 14, 11:42 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 3:05 p.m.

• Shots, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 4:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Toni L. Oleson, 49, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, arrested by SPD

• Nicole A. Ostwald, 41, Sheridan, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Jason E. Smith, 44, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jade E. Stanley, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Gregory A. Baker, 68, Denver, Colorado, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Luis G. Contreras-Bustillos, 50, Billings, Montana, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Amanda S. Donlon, 29, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 1

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 56