Bighorn Airways to host Business After Hours

SHERIDAN — Business After Hours, an event sponsored by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Bighorn Airways. The event is free and open to the public and offers a chance to network and learn about the host business.

Bighorn Airways is located at 904 W. Brundage Lane.

Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics registration now open

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics will head to Laramie for the first time this year.

Laramie resident Larry Foianini, a member of the Wyoming Senior Olympics Board of Directors, said the winter event, which made its debut in 2008, has been held in Pinedale for most of the past 11 years.

The Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics will be held Feb. 6-8, with registration closing Jan. 25.

The competition includes 10 different sports and a total of 21 events in addition to a swim meet with 22 events.

All competitors must be at least 50 years old as of Dec. 31, 2020. There are 10 age brackets at five-year increments up to age 95 and older. Medals are awarded to the first three finishers in each event for each age bracket. All participants compete in the age bracket based on their age on Dec. 31, 2020, even if they have not reached that age at the time of the winter competition. Age for the doubles pickleball competition is determined by the age of the youngest partner.

Entry, regardless of the number of events, is $55. That also includes a Friday evening banquet.

For additional information and to register, contact Amber Travsky at 307-742-3506 or atravsky@wyoming.com.

Library to offer class on pressure cookers

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will offer a pressure cooker tutorial from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

Participants will help owners of pressure cookers get started with their gadgets and decide which pressure cooking tool works best for them.

The session is free and open to the public.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.