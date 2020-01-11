SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School boys and girls basketball teams used strong defense to defeat Glenrock High School Friday on the first day of the Powder River Basketball Tournament.

The Eagles won 70-50 and the Lady Eagles won 34-23.

The Lady Eagles entered halftime trailing 11-10 but outscored Glenrock 13-4 in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles used a 2-3 zone in the second half that stifled Glenrock.

Tongue River’s guards were active on defense and tipped a lot of passes to force turnovers, said head coach Ryan Alley. The turnovers led to some easy scores for the Lady Eagles. If a player missed the layup on the fast break, there was a teammate close behind to clean up the play.

Junior Sydnee Pitman said the team did a good job of preventing the ball from getting into the post and did a good job rebounding the ball. Second chance points aided the Lady Eagles in the victory.

The Lady Eagles were the more aggressive team in the contest, junior Izzy Cabert said.

The team was aggressive but kept their heads also and did a good job of avoiding unnecessary fouls.

The team showed aggression on offense by driving to the hoop and drawing fouls to get the Lady Eagles to the free-throw line. As a team the Lady Eagles did not shoot well from the charity stripe, shooting 9-22.

Cabert was 7-10 from the free-throw line and ended the game with 13 points. Pitman had nine points for the team and was solid in the post.

The Lady Eagles defeated Campbell County High School 54-38 in the first game on Friday. Pitman led the team with 14 points.

Eagles defeat Glenrock

The Eagles used their defense to build a lead and take control of the game. Tongue River and Glenrock were tied 12-12 after the first quarter, but the Eagles built a 33-23 lead by halftime.

Head coach Tyler Hanson said basketball is a game of runs and his team was able to earn the bigger runs.

The Eagles pressed Glenrock the entire game and slowly wore them down, Hanson said. The team believes the defensive pressure will slowly wear down opponents and give the Eagles an advantage. Passes in the second half were no longer just being tipped by the team, but were stolen by the Eagles.

Senior Nick Summer said when teammates would intercept a pass, they did a good job of looking up and passing the ball up the court. The Eagles’ unselfish play if the led to easy baskets and the eventual 20 point victory.

Summers led the team with 20 points.

The Eagles defeated Campbell County 52-40 in the first game on Friday. Summers led the team with 15 points.

Tongue River plays Thunder Basin High School Saturday for the final games of the Power River Basketball Tournament. The Lady Eagles play at 4 p.m. and the Eagles play at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be at Tongue River High School.