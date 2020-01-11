SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School’s boy and girls basketball teams defeated the junior varsity teams from Campbell County High School Friday.

The Rams won 60-54 and the Lady Rams won 59-30, taking their first win of the season.

“I am very proud and very excited on where we are going,” head coach Kip Butler said. “We have great upside. I can see us wanting to grow and wanting to learn. I have a very intellectual crew that is learning how to play basketball.”

The Big Horn girls controlled the game throughout, entering the fourth quarter with 44-13 lead. Campbell County made a couple of runs in the fourth quarter that closed the gap. Head coach Kip Butler said the Lady Rams did not play team defense in the second half and were being picked off by Campbell County screens.

Butler said the team started the game off a little slow, which was understandable after already playing one game earlier in the day. The Lady Rams lost to Thunder Basin High School 71-27 in the first game Friday.

Butler said the two games against the Gillette teams provided a good challenge for the team. The larger schools usually have taller and more athletic players than Big Horn will see at the 2A level.

Thunder Basin had players with more length than Big Horn and played at a high level.

Players on then JV teams are trying to work their way onto the varsity team, leading to the athletes playing at a high level. Butler said the team is forced to play at a high level because of the intensity the JV teams bring.

The Lady Rams are in the process of developing their younger players. The game against Campbell County provided the younger plays a chance to get live reps in a varsity game.

The Lady Rams have two seniors on the team, a few juniors and the rest are underclassmen. For many, they are still getting used to playing at the varsity level, said senior Courtney Wallach. The younger players showed improvement in the game and she said it was good to see them have success. This was the first varsity win for many of the players on the team.

Senior Jordan Frank said the younger players are excited about the win and so are the upper classmen. The team has been working hard in practice and it was good to see some of the hard work payoff.

Wallach led the Lady Rams with 15 points and Frank had 10 points

Butler said Frank and Wallach have been good senior leaders on the team. The seniors do a good job of picking their teammates up and the two score points when the Lady Rams need them.

Rams edge out win

The Rams won a tightly contested game against Campbell County High School; the teams were tied with four minutes left to play in the game.

The Rams were able to take away second-chance opportunities, something Campbell County capitalized on during the game.

“I thought it was huge for us,” head coach Mike Daley said on preventing second-chance points. “I thought we did a better job of that in the second half than we did in the first half.”

The Rams jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, but Campbell County started hitting outside shots and pulling down offensive rebounds and took a 27-26 half time lead.

Daley said the team became complacent after gaining the early lead. He was frustrated at times with the effort and the conditioning of his team.

The tournament provides an opportunity for the Rams to improve their conditioning, he noted. While Daley wants to win games, he also wants to have his team play hard in all three games of the tournament.

The Rams are now 4-4 on the season as they beat Thunder Basin 64-61 in the first game on Friday.

Big Horn takes on Glenrock High School for the final game of the tournament. The Lady Rams play at 10 a.m. and the Rams play at 11:30 a.m. with the games being played at Tongue River High School.