Lady Broncs fall to Riverton

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Girls Basketball team lost to Riverton 42-37 during day one of the Taco John’s Invite Basketball Tournament in Cheyenne Thursday.

The Lady Broncs led through three quarters of the game — taking a 19-17 lead into the half and a 28-26 lead into the final period — but could not match a strong fourth quarter from Riverton.

Senior Katie Ligocki led Sheridan in scoring with 10 points.

Sheridan girls net first win of season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Girls Basketball Team earned their first win of the season by pulling out a 39-38 victory over Laramie at the Taco John’s Invite Basketball Tournament in Cheyenne Friday.

The Lady Broncs found themselves slight deficit after the first two quarters, trailing 21-20 at the half. Laramie managed to stretch its advantage to 29-24 in the third period, but Sheridan rallied in the fourth and managed to nose out the win.

Junior Annie Mitzel led Sheridan in scoring with 13 points and senior Mollie Morris contributed 11.

The Sheridan girls will resume play in Cheyenne Saturday.

AC girls blow out Wright

SHERIDAN — Arvada-Clearmont High School’s Girls Basketball Team scored a commanding 53-24 victory over Wright during the first day of the Powder River Basketball Tournament in Kaycee Friday, improving the team’s record to 2-5 on the season.

Junior Krista Malli led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 18 points and senior Ashlynn Fennema scored 16.

The Arvada-Clearmont girls will resume play in Kaycee Saturday.

AC boys 1-1 at Powder River Tournament

SHERIDAN — The Arvada-Clearmont Boys Basketball team split its first two games in the Powder River Basketball Tournament in Kaycee this week, winning 46-41 against NSI Academy and falling 67-23 against Kaycee.

Junior Torrey Veach scored 21 against NSI and Junior Colin Malli chipped in 11. Senior Parker Manor led the Panthers in scoring against Kaycee with nine points and Malli scored six.

The Arvada-Clearmont boys are scheduled to play in Kaycee again Saturday.