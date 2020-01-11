SHERIDAN — Now in its third year, the Sheridan Community Land Trust organized a class and field workshop to encourage safe winter recreation, with experts from the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center Friday and Saturday.

Part one of the training took place in the classroom at the University of Wyoming Watt Agricultural Center Friday, for participants to learn the basics they practiced in the field at the Antelope Butte Recreation Area Saturday.

SCLT brought the class back to Sheridan due to public interest and the growing popularity of recreation activities in the Bighorn Mountains.

“Our executive director, Brad Bauer, has been known to earn his turns out in the backcountry,” director of marketing and development Chris Vrba said in an email to The Sheridan Press. “With a growing community of skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers in our beautiful Bighorns, he thought there may be a need for folks to learn the basics of safely recreating in our winter wonderland.”

Vrba compared avalanche training to learning to drive — if a driver is out on the road and doesn’t know what they’re doing, they pose a danger to everyone in the vicinity. Effective training starts in the classroom with experienced instructors and then into the field for enhanced learning, Vrba said.

Bob Comey, director of the Bridger Teton National Forest Avalanche Center, said avalanche training can expand and improve recreation opportunities for groups traversing potentially dangerous terrain. Last year, Sheridan’s class featured mostly skiers but all are welcome, he said.

The training is an introduction to avalanche hazards and includes basics about snowpack layers, avalanche stability, avalanche-prone terrain, how to travel across dangerous terrain and rescue techniques.

Instructors heavily focus on equipping participants with the information to avoid being caught in an avalanche in the first place, with basic rescue tactics in the event of an unforeseen circumstance, Comey said.

Over the past 100 years, there have been three avalanche-related fatalities in the Bighorns. Many more people are interacting with avalanche terrain every year, which brings the potential for dangerous incidents.

There were four avalanche fatalities in Wyoming last year. Three people were caught in an avalanche last week near Grand Targhee but were able to self-rescue because they had training and appropriate equipment, Comey said.

Avalanche beacons, collapsible probe poles and a collapsible shovel fit inside a pack and can be used to rescue a group-member in the case of an avalanche. If a person didn’t die from trauma during the event and becomes completely buried, suffocation begins within minutes, Comey said.

“It’s really important…that not everybody in a group gets buried, and that the person that doesn’t get buried is really practiced and skilled with how to find their friends and how to recover them in a really short period during difficult conditions,” Comey said. “That’s really what this introductory course is about.”

The techniques aren’t unique to Wyoming — they can be used from Montana to the Alps to South America. Avalanche hazards range from low to extreme and most fatalities occur in avalanches rated from moderate to considerable, Comey said.

Each person has a different tolerance for risk-taking. But understanding how to read a landscape and interact with avalanche terrain can open up opportunities for groups to explore safely.

“The more knowledge people have to recreate in the mountains, the better chance they’re going to have of being aware and knowing when to go where and when not to go where,” Comey said.

Vrba said SCLT plans to host another session next season in a larger space to accommodate the high demand for the training.