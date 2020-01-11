It may be a trendy word, but ‘mindfulness’ simply means slowing down a bit, paying attention to the world around us and being fully present. In our jam-packed, fast-paced, plugged-in modern lives, there are many benefits to spending mindful time outdoors.

Studies have shown that mindfulness can have numerous positive effects on our bodies — lowering blood pressure, reducing chronic pain, improving sleep and even treating heart disease. Practicing mindfulness can also produce positive psychological effects, reducing stress, depression and anxiety while improving overall wellbeing and happiness. Scientists are also beginning to find evidence that being outside in nature has many positive impacts on our brains and behavior as well.

Perhaps this explains why it just feels so good to be outside in a beautiful mountain setting. Unplugged from technology and the stresses of the modern world, our minds and spirits can be truly present.

Heightened awareness

It doesn’t take long for the senses to become highly attuned to the mountain environment. In our Big Horn Mountains there is beauty in every direction — changing skies, stunning vistas, dappled light in a lush valley meadow, the tiniest petals of a mountain wildflower and wildlife like elk, deer, moose and antelope.

Away from traffic and city noises, we can hear sounds like the call of a hawk flying overhead, the rustle of a chipmunk scampering in the brush, or the wind blowing through the forest. Sometimes there is simply peaceful silence. The fresh mountain air is scented with sage and pine.

We notice the way it feels for our boots to sink through the snow’s crust, and experience the bracing shock of dipping a toe in a cold mountain stream. Food even seems to taste better at high altitude; just ask Chef Rachel from The Hideout Lodge and Guest Ranch, who has been serving hot chili and warm cornbread to rave reviews in the Antelope Butte yurt.

Letting kids be kids

Early research indicates that mindfulness can help children learn how to calm down when they feel upset, have more focus and make better decisions. At Antelope Butte, an important part of our mission is introducing youth to the joys of being outside in the high country.

It’s fun to watch youngsters as they lose their self consciousness and start experiencing nature. During our Summer Festival last year, many of the kids made new friends and ran off to explore trails and cross streams and play together.

Away from technology and social pressures, we find that children are more open to trying new things and exploring new environments. When we teach youngsters how to ski and snowboard, our instructors are trained to help them enjoy the process — no matter what their prior experience or skill level. Our immediate goal is always for young people to leave the mountain feeling happy. Long term, we hope to help them develop a love of the outdoors and a natural, enjoyable way to engage in physical activity.

Simple joys

Our Bighorn Mountains seem to offer something for everyone: Mountain biking and fat bikes for thrill seekers. Skiing and snowboarding for snow sports enthusiasts. Hiking and telemark skiing for those who like to feel the trail beneath their feet. Exhilarating spectator sports like sled dog races and fat bike demonstrations. Breathtaking scenery for plein air painters and photographers. Plants and wildflowers for naturalists such as The Bighorn Native Plant Society. Summer events like yoga classes, fun runs, races, and festivals.

With so many options, sometimes the best thing we can do is simply make the effort to get up and go. Load everyone in the car, make the drive to the mountains, and see what unfolds. Whether you call it ‘mindfulness’ or simply being aware and present, we hope you’ll come to Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area and experience the wonders of our mountains for yourself.

John Kirlin is the Executive Director of the Antelope Butte Foundation and Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.