From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Men banned from Yellowstone after walking on geyser cone

JACKSON (WNE) — Two men have been banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years for trespassing on the cone of the park’s best-known attraction — Old Faithful geyser.

Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colorado, and Ryan Goetz, 25, of Woodstock, New York, pleaded guilty last month to the charge of trespassing on a thermal feature. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman sentenced them Dec. 5 at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs.

Besides being banished from Yellowstone, Schefflin and Goetz were sentenced to 10 days in jail, $540 in restitution each and five years of unsupervised probation.

“It’s good to send out a strong statement that not only can people get hurt or damage these natural resources … but it’s also illegal,” said Linda Veress with the park’s Office of Strategic Communications. “That’s sometimes what resonates with some people.”

Park employees and visitors spotted the men walking on the cone Sept. 10 and reported it to park dispatch, after which a ranger contacted and cited them.

“Law enforcement officers take this violation seriously,” Chief Ranger Sarah Davis said in a news release. “Yellowstone National Park also appreciates the court for recognizing the impact thermal trespass can have on these amazing features.”

Hydrothermal areas like Old Faithful are generally fragile, and the ground can often be thin, with scalding water just below. Park officials tell visitors they must stay on boardwalks and exercise caution around geysers, hot springs and other thermal sites.

Woman sues restaurant over wreck

LARAMIE (WNE) — A Danish woman, Hanne Stigaard, has filed a lawsuit in federal court against a former Laramie business, Napoli’s Restaurant, after she was injured in a car wreck involving a Napoli’s delivery driver on Third Street. Stigaard, a “Conscious Horse, Conscious Rider” horse-riding instructor now based in Colorado, filed her lawsuit against the restaurant and delivery driver, Shpetim Shabani, at the end of December.

The Napoli’s in Laramie is now closed but still also operates in Cheyenne.

Stigaard had been driving north on Third Street in November 2018 when she stopped at the University Avenue intersection.

According to Stigaard’s legal complaint, Shabani was also driving north and failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the back of Stigaard’s 2019 BMW.

Shabani pleaded guilty to a traffic citation for the incident, in which Stigaard alleges she suffered head, neck and jaw injuries.

First fatal accident of 2020 occurs near Rawlins

LYMAN (WNE) — A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain on Sunday, Jan. 5, resulted in the death of one person, the first fatality of the new year on Wyoming roadways.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded around 6:19 a.m. for the collision of a 2020 Kenworth Conventional commercial vehicle, traveling westbound on I-80. The Kenworth exited the left side of the roadway and collided with the bridge support structure in the median.

The driver of the Kenworth was identified as Pawandeep Singh, 23, of Brampton, Canada.

Singh, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries sustained in the crash.