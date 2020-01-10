SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 7:31 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Broadway Street, 2:32 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 6:58 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, College Meadow Drive, 7:05 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Main Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Perkins Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 9:49 a.m.

• Animal dead, West Loucks Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Dana Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 10:31 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:15 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 1:36 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Florence Avenue, 1:44 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West 12th Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 2:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Accident, Avoca Place, 2:36 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 4:48 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• Citizen assist, no location reported, 5:01 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 5 p.m.

• Domestic, Clarendon Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:35 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Ranchester, 7:20 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, Kleiber Street, Dayton, 1:26 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 15, 4:16 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue and East Loucks Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West 15th Street and Taylor Avenue, 5:57 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Joleen M. Boos, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeanette L. Godwin, 33, Sheridan, false pretense, forgery, district court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Hyesen N. Petry, 23, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Robbie L. Wells, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 3