WYO to screen ‘Wozzeck’

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of The Met Live in HD beginning at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

The screening will feature “Wozzeck,” which tells the story of a soldier driven to murder by his common-law wife’s infidelity, among other challenges.

The estimated run time of the show is 1 hours, 32 minutes.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO box office, located at 42 N. Main St.

Tongue River Branch Library to offer spring book discussions

RANCHESTER — The spring book discussion group theme for the Tongue River Branch Library is “building families in times of transition” and Norleen Healy will be the moderator for discussions.

The group will begin with a meeting Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza. The next meeting will be Feb. 11 or 18 to discuss “Enrique’s Journey” by Sonia Nazario.

The book discussions will take place at the branch library, located at 145 Coffeen St. in Ranchester.

Clear Creek FFA organizes clothes drive

CLEARMONT — The Clear Creek FFA has organized a clothes drive through Jan. 30.

The FFA chapter has been doing a community service project each month in hopes of becoming a more well-rounded chapter. This month, the clothes drive will benefit 2nd Hand Blessings in Sheridan.

Students are asking for donations of clothes, shoes and other items you are not using anymore. Organizers ask that items be in good shape and washed.

Donations may be dropped off at the Arvada-Clearmont School or in the ag room. The school is located at 1600 Meade Creek Ave. in Clearmont.