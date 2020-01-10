Sheridan is a great community and we love being a part of it. It is a tremendous privilege to work and live in such a beautiful neighborhood. Not a day goes by that we lack opportunity to see God’s creativity on display.

Likewise, the people of Sheridan are determined to make this a beautiful place in every way. We see examples of this everywhere we look.

As we start a new year we want to take a moment to let you know how much we care about this community and the people that make it up. We care deeply about you. We hope and pray that this is evident in all we do.

We desire that you know and experience how much Christ cares so deeply for each of you. Though we are far from perfect while we are still in this tent of flesh, we endeavor to represent Christ in a profoundly significant way in our city and county.

Additionally, please know that we are available to you. We aim to take on the character of Christ, who came not to be served but to be a servant to many. This hopefully stands in contrast to much of the brokenness around us which is so often rooted in self-centeredness and arrogance.

Our encouragement to you is twofold.

First seek Christ. We believe that he is the author and finisher of life. Give God thanks for every blessing and give God thanks in every hardship.

Second, get connected with a local fellowship. We have many great churches in this community. Each has unique strengths and attributes, and yet collectively and miraculously we are the body of Christ. We are better together than we can ever be apart.

Grace and peace. We pray that you will know the grace of our King and Savior. And we pray that you will know the peace that only He can offer.

Pastors United In Christ is a collection of more than 20 pastors, church leaders and ministry leaders from the Sheridan area. Though they are parts of different denominations and backgrounds, they share a common conviction centered around the lordship of Christ and the solidity of Scripture.