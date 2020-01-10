By Margaret Austin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — A coalition that formed after the spread of racist and homophobic flyers at McCormick Junior High would like to see the school district hire more teachers of color, involve community members in diversity training and adjust the disciplinary matrix to better protect students from racism and homophobia.

The Wyoming Independent Citizen Coalition shared these ideas with Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown and Diversity Coordinator Patti Paredes Thursday night, along with a number of concerns and questions they had regarding the school district’s response to the incident.

“Us, as a community, we have our views on what needs to be done,” Stephen Latham of the coalition said.

Last March, flyers were passed around the junior high that read, “it’s great to be straight it’s not OK to be gay,” “black lives only matter because if it weren’t for them who would pick our cotton,” and “Join the KKK,” with “the confederate kid club” in parentheses beneath it.

Due to the severity of the incident, the district formulated an action plan to help address the problem, enlisting the help of community groups, including the Wyoming Independent Citizen Coalition.

But as time passed, communication ultimately faded between the school district and the coalition. As the 2019-20 school year went on, school officials altered the action plan, which is a “living document,” and the coalition was left out of the ongoing conversation.

The lack of information was concerning to coalition members, as the district failed to meet multiple expectations set in the original action plan from May. Laramie County School District 1 was supposed to roll out the SPIRIT program by November, in which students, teachers and administrators would collaborate, identify problems at the school and work toward solutions together. But that deadline passed with no implementation. Toward the end of November, the coalition met to address the failure to carry out the SPIRIT program. The members weren’t aware of the school’s decision to replace the SPIRIT program with the Networks of Support program or that its implementation was being delayed.

“We know we need the community’s help, and I’ve said that many times,” Brown said. “I know that it’s my fault. I didn’t do a good job communicating, and I apologize for that.”

Part of the SPIRIT program involved bringing community members into schools to assist with training, which members of the coalition said was an important aspect of the program.