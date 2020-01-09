SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s basketball team opened Region IX North Division play with a 73-65 victory over Eastern Wyoming College Wednesday night.

“This is a massive, massive win,” head coach Ryan Davis said. “We are rolling right now, obviously, we do not want to stop that momentum… Momentum is on our side right now and we are going to ride it as long as we can.”

The Lady Generals are on the road for the next two conference games. Davis said the team has a chance to have a winning record following the two games against Western Wyoming Community College Jan. 11 and Casper College Jan. 15. With the top five or six teams being tight competition, every win will matter when it comes to earning a home game during the Region IX tournament at the end of the season. The top four home teams host the first round of the tournament.

Davis said everything started with the defensive side of the ball.

EWC started the second quarter on a 6-0 run in the first minute of play. Davis took a timeout to stop the run. Davis said the Lady Generals were giving EWC easy baskets.

The Lady Generals ended the first half on a 12-3 run, allowing only one basket that came in the final minute of the quarter. Davis said the run to end the second quarter gave the team the confidence needed to win the game.

Freshman Maddison Roush said the team has seen improvement on the defensive side of the ball in the past three games. They are playing team defense and not just worrying about their own man.

SC and EWC were evenly matched on offense looked similar to one another, freshman Julia Bartlett said. The Lady Generals knew the game would be decided on the defensive side of the ball.

SC held EWC to 36% shooting from the field and forced 19 turnovers.

The Lady Generals continue to find offensive efficiency, shooting 54.3% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Roush was 5-7 from 3-point range and led the team with 20 points and nine rebounds.

“If they are not on me, I shoot my shot. We have been shooting really well,” Roush said.

Roush averaged 17.8 points per game entering the contest against EWC. Davis said Roush is always hunting for her shot, a trait of any good shooter. Scoring 20 points in a game is the norm for Roush.

Davis said the team did a good job passing the ball in the half-court offense. The Lady Generals drove the ball and found open teammates, whether it was for a 3 or an easy bucket. SC had 19 assists on 25 field goals.

The SC offenses tightened up in the final minutes of the game.

A bad pass on an inbound play from half court allowed EWC to score an easy bucket and cut the lead to 68-65 with 1:46 left to play.

Davis said the offense calmed back down and held on to win the game. The eight-point cushion aided the team in preventing the comeback.

The Lady Generals had 29 turnovers in the game, with 17 occurring in the first half, Davis said. The team did not look ready to play against the press defense.

Davis said the press forced SC to think, leading to poor decisions. The intensity on defense by EWC combined with an offense that slows the game down made this one of the toughest match-ups for the season. Bartlett said the ball movement improved in the second half.

The Lady Generals improve to 10-6 on the season and return home to face Laramie County Community College 2 p.m. Jan. 18.