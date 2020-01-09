SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team earned a 74-68 win in overtime against Eastern Wyoming College to open conference play Wednesday night.

The Generals’ mental fortitude was tested throughout the game. SC jumped out with a seven-point lead in the first five minutes of the game and built a double-digit lead in the first half. As the first half wound down and the second half began, SC watched its lead disappear and was down seven points with nine minutes left in the game.

The Generals retook the lead and were up 67-64 with two seconds left and possession of the ball. Head coach Cody Ball said EWC made a great play after intercepting the inbound pass by kicking the ball out for a 3-pointer to tie the game. Most players would go for the quick basket but EWC was aware of the situation.

EWC swished a 3 as time expired to force overtime.

The Generals faced adversity during the game but stuck together to win.

“We are all here for each other,” Sophomore Marcus Stephens said. “Any time we made a mistake while it was crunch time we did not get down on each other. We all picked each other up and made sure everyone stayed calm, had a positive mindset.”

The vocal leadership of Stephens allowed the Generals to remain positive in the second half, Ball said. When the Generals were down seven points, some players were ready to give up, but Stephens rallied the troops.

Ball said the Generals have been operating under the mentality of the next best action. When a player makes a mistake they need to move past it and make sure they do their best on the next play.

Sophomore Hayden Peterson had his pass intercepted that led to EWC tying the game.

Peterson drew a charge call on EWC in overtime to end the possession and allowed the Generals to extend their lead to a two possession game.

Freshman JoVon McClanahan said it was a tough, ugly win for the Generals.

“Junior College Division 1 wins are tough, conference wins are even tougher,” Ball said. “Even though we could have cleaned up a lot of it, I am excited about that win and now we have some momentum heading into Saturday.”

EWC packed the paint and forced SC to shoot the ball from the outside, McClanahan said.

This usually plays in the Generals’ favor. Ball said SC started the game hot shooting the ball, being led by freshman guard Markel Aune who had 14 points at halftime on 4-4 shooting from 3-point range. Aune did not find the bottom of the net in the second half and ended the game with 14 points.

After the hot start, SC was 4-22 from 3-point range and ended the game shooting 29.6% from deep.

The decline in shooting started in the final minutes of the first half and carried into the second half. SC shot 28.6% from the field in the second half.

Instead of worrying about the offense, the Generals focused on earning stops of the defensive side of the ball. Stephens said the team knew if they could stop EWC from scoring, the offense would take care of itself.

SC outscored EWC 14-7 in the final nine minutes of regulation and 7-1 in overtime.

McClanahan said the game came down to defensive stops and making free throws.

McClanahan had 12 of the last 14 points for the Generals and was 11-12 from the free-throw line. McClanahan made a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in regulation to give SC a one point lead.

Stephens scored the two points for the Generals during overtime on a reverse layup to give SC a 72-68 lead.

McClanahan ended the game with 19 points and 10 assists while Stephens had 18 points and six rebounds.

Also scoring in double digits was Brett Thompson with 15 points. Thompson left the game with a foot injury in the second half and did not return to the game.

The Generals will travel to Rock Springs Jan. 11 to take on Western Wyoming Community College at 4 p.m.