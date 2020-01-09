From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Carbon commissioners reject wind farm permits

RAWLINS (WNE) — The saga of the two planned wind farm projects will continue into the spring, according to Carbon County Planning and Zoning Director Sid Fox.

He said as much on Tuesday morning at the first Carbon County Commissioners’ meeting of 2020, when the board rejected the conditional use permit applications for the Lucky Star and Two Rivers wind farms.

The projects were proposed in September 2018 by BluEarth Renewables, a Canada-based power producer. The two are designed to be built on both private and federal land that straddles the line between Carbon and Albany County. The combined total for the projects is around $1 billion. Two Rivers is expected to produce 280 MW, while Lucky Star is expected to generate 500 MW.

Two Rivers is slated to break ground in 2021 and will encompass around 20,000 acres of land, with almost 16,000 of that being in Carbon County. Lucky Star is scheduled to break ground in 2020 and is planned to encompass around 79,800 acres, with about 15,800 acres being in the county. It’s not clear what percentage would be on private or federal land.

The board has been discussing the permits since at least September, when the members found that the applications for the farms were incomplete, due to BluEarth having not submitted a permitting application with the Bureau of Land Management. However, BluEarth has completed the permit process in Albany County.

Bill would restrict gun buyback programs

WORLAND (WNE) — With more than a month before the Wyoming Legislature opens the 2020 budget session on Feb. 10, legislators and legislative committees are pre-filing bills fast and furious.

One bill, co-sponsored by Worland Republican Rep. Mike Greear, expands on the Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act that the Legislature passed in 2010.

“This is the only bill I’m co-sponsoring. This basically says we will not allow taxpayer money to be used to buy back firearms. It’s a statement bill,” Greear said.

Under the new proposed legislation, legislators hope to include any firearm buyback program into the Wyoming Firearm Freedom Act.

Specifically, the bill states, “No city, town, county, political subdivision, state agency or entity or any other governmental entity shall operate a firearm buyback program or participate in the implementation, administration or operation of a firearm buyback program.”

Greear asked why should taxpayers pay if a municipality, county or state wants to engage in a buyback program for firearms, ammunition or large magazines. Greear said that the bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Tyler Lindholm (R-Sundance), called and asked if he would be a co-sponsor.

“We get a lot of Second Amendment bills,” Greear said, but noted some bills tend to infringe on other rights while trying to protect the Second Amendment.