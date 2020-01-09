SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Carbon monoxide check, 1700 block Yonkee Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Martin Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 4:12 a.m.

• Medical, Little Goose Canyon Road, 8:18 a.m.

• Trauma, First West Parkway, 9:07 a.m.

• Assist, West Brundage Lane, 10:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:14 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Barking dog, North Elk Street, 1:56 a.m.

• 911 Hang up unknown, Illinois Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Drug activity, West 12th Street, 9:39 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Paintbrush Drive, 12:26 p.m.

• Animal dead, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Animal incident, Davis Tee, 12:53 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Follow up, Pima Drive, 1:38 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, Heartland Drive, 1:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 4:01 p.m.

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Barking dog, Broadway Street, 4 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 4:10 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 5:39 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Shots, East Sixth Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Remington Court, 11:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 12:44 a.m.

• Fraud, Bell Drive, 10:05 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 10:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:44 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 4:39 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, 8:07 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 8:12 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Craig H. Arthur, 61, no address reported, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Jedediah C. Franks, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Isaiah M. Freison, 26, no address reported, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Meaghan B. Holman, 26, Pinedale, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Rickey D. Keefe, 46, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Everett E. Newell, 40, Worland, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Haley M. Norton, 18, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Luke A. Thurman, 31, Sheridan, possession of marijuana misdemeanor amount, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 3