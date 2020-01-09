Classic westerns to continue at WYO

SHERIDAN — The Classic Western Film Series at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will continue this weekend.

Each screening will feature a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia in each film.

Started in 2010 by then board member Gene Sturlin and now board chair, each film is introduced by Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

The lineup this year includes “Paint Your Wagon,” a western musical, starring Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg on Jan. 5; Tom Berenger turned singing cowboy in “Rustlers Rhapsody” with G.W. Bailey and Marilu Henner Jan. 12; “The Sheepman” on Jan. 19 starring Glenn Ford, Shirley MacLaine and Leslie Nielson, hosted by Leslie Nielson’s daughter, Thea Disney; and Cecil B. DeMillie’s rousing locomotor “Union Pacific” with Barbara Stanwyck and Joel McCrea Jan. 26.

All films begin at 2 p.m. The cost to attend is $12.50 for adults, seniors and military members and $7 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO box office, located at 42 N. Main St.

Moonlight ski, snowshoe, fat bike event set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Black Mountain Nordic Club volunteers have organized an outing for Saturday, just one night after this month’s full moon.

All are welcome to ski, snowshoe or fat bike the trails at Sibley Lake in the Bighorn Mountains.

Hot water, chocolate, hot dog buns and fixings will be available at the warming hut for participants, who just need to bring their own hot dogs and a treat to share. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own roasting sticks if they have them.

In addition to snacks, participants are encouraged to dress appropriately, utilize a headlamp, glow sticks and reflective fun. Parking will be limited, so carpooling is also encouraged.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Volunteers are also invited to help set up and tear down; those interested should contact the Black Mountain Nordic Club on Facebook if available to help.

Coffee With a Cop planned for weekend

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department officers will host their next Coffee with a Cop event Saturday at Starbucks.

From 8-10 a.m. Saturday, officers will be at the local coffee business visiting with area residents and answering questions.

Starbucks is located at 2208 Coffeen Ave.

Habitat organizes information session

SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns will host a homebuyer information session from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.

All are welcome to stop by Illuminate Church during that time to ask questions regarding the Habitat for Humanity application process. To download the application, see sheridanhabitat.org.

Illuminate Church is located at 38 S. Main St.