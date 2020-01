SHERIDAN — Former resident of Japan Sam Meyer will teach an introductory class at Sheridan County Fulmer Library on the country’s language beginning this month.

Meyer will host a gathering Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. to gauge interest, set goals and find a schedule that works for all interested participants.

The program is free and open to all community members age 16 and older. For more information, contact the library at 307-674-8585.

The library is locate at 335 W. Alger St.