SHERIDAN — Auditions to participate in the Sheridan County Youth Choir will take place Jan. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The program is open to children in third through eighth grades.

Given piano support, auditioning singers will be asked to sing a scale, demonstrate two-tone pitch matching and choose to sing either “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” or “America.”

Words to the songs will be provided and do not need to be memorized.

If your child cannot make it to auditions during this time, contact Tyler at the YMCA to arrange another time before Jan. 13.

Accepted singers will begin rehearsals with their ensemble the same week.

Boys will start Jan. 14 and girls will start Jan. 15. All rehearsals are at Tandem Hall, located inside the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Singers who are already in the choir do not have to re-audition.

All auditions will take place at the Sheridan County YMCA, located at 417 N. Jefferson St.