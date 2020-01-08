By Andrew Graham, WyoFile.com

On the frozen plains just across the South Dakota state line, Laramie musician Shawn Hess slowed his Subaru Forester and pulled into the first turnoff he could find.

The engine was making a noise, he told bandmate Jackson Clarendon, though it was a sound only Hess could hear. He stepped out into a gusting northern prairie wind to peer under the hood. The flat landscape surrounding him was still white from a Thanksgiving blizzard.

It was a bright December Saturday and Hess and his band, The Country Skillet, were traveling empty and at times frozen roads in a two-Subaru convoy enroute to a one-night stand in Hill City, South Dakota, in the heart of the Black Hills.

Though the gig would prove to be a good one, the pay, as usual, would barely cover their costs. But the chance to play music, together and for an audience, was more than enough to impel five-man act to hit the road once more.

Sure enough the oil was low, though Hess had changed and filled it the night before. He dumped in most of a quart. As a touring musician, “this is my most valuable resource,” Hess said when he got back in the car. Clarendon told an old joke about musicians loading 5,000 pounds of musical equipment into a $500 car to drive 100 miles for a $50 gig.

Hess is gradually expanding his amateur-mechanic skill set. The practice improves the tricky financial calculus of touring. It also befits a songwriter with a penchant for esoteric habits like restoring record players, hunting for arrowheads and combing thrift shops for vintage western wear.

Those pursuits, however, come second. Hess plays music with The Country Skillet, with another Laramie band called Ten Cent Stranger and in a growing stream of solo performances. The 29-year-old Cheyenne native also helps spark Laramie’s eclectic music scene with a knack for networking, helping outside musicians book acts or letting them play and crash at his home. It all comes back to his passion for old-school country music.

“You just say what you mean in plain language,” Hess said. “It’s like the people’s music.”

Laramie to Hill City is just under 300 miles, a route Google Maps estimated would take 4.5 hours. Between slick roads and blowing snow through Sybille Canyon, gas stops, a bar stop in Lusk to drink beer and discuss the night’s show, a bathroom stop a bladder’s length from the bar, the oil check and buying more oil, it took The Country Skillet far longer.

The band formed in early 2019, Hess said. Traveling with him on this trip are his longtime friend Keaton Elassar, also of Cheyenne; Jackson Clarendon, a fiddle and mandolin player from Sheridan; Evan Parker, originally from South Carolina and Hunter Hicks of Cody, a 21-year-old college dropout whose singing and songwriting has caught the attention of other Laramie musicians.

None of them, with the exception of Clarendon, who teaches lessons, makes a full-time living playing music. All of them, however, are musicians, bent on bettering the band’s sound and enjoying the road.

All but one member of the band grew up in Wyoming, and though the already-difficult path of a touring musician might be easier somewhere else, they keep playing in the near-empty state they call home.

“I love trying so much that I don’t really care if it turns out,” Hicks said.

Despite the age difference between them, Hicks and Hess connected over their love of often obscure country singers.

“He really took me under his wing,” Hicks said, “plugged me into his contacts.”

The Country Skillet appears a country band by the grace of frontmen Hess and Hicks. Elassar, the drummer, went to high school and played in an earlier psychedelic funk band with Hess. In that band Elassar was a lead singer with heart-throb vibes. Playing the country drums wasn’t the logical next step, perhaps, but touring and playing with his friends is a no-brainer.

“Hanging out with these guys probably trumps my love for country music,” Elassar said.

In 2019, Hess’ album, “World Away,” had 15,500 streams from 838 listeners across 31 countries on Spotify, he said.

Those numbers equated to $62 in revenue for Hess. He’s still paying off what he invested to record and press the album by selling discs at shows and online. But he’s excited to have sold copies to people in different countries. “More people have heard my music than ever before,” he said.

Spreading Hess and The Country Skillet’s sound takes ingenuity, along with drive.

At his house near the University of Wyoming campus, Hess maintains a fleet of three vehicles. In addition to the oil-burning Subaru there’s a 1987 Ford Econoline van that came with wooden flooring, a 600-pound hydraulic wheelchair lift and just 70,000 miles.

The third is a sky-blue 1981 Toyota pickup truck with an oversized white topper. The truck can often be spotted in front of a Laramie coffee shop where Hess earns one paycheck, or a bar where he pulls down another. Hess worked at the bar until 3:30 in the morning the night before driving to Hill City.

The side hustles don’t stop at dive bars and coffeeshops. For several years, the house where Hess and Hicks live has served as an informal venue for bands coming through town. Laramie is a convenient stopover between shows in cities along the Front Range of Colorado and points west or east. The housemates pass a jar around to collect gas money for the visiting band. Shows take place in a thickly-carpeted living room, the musicians playing late into the night to an often cramped crowd. Band members then find a space to sleep in the cavernous house.

In the loosely organized world of touring musicians, the house is a powerful networking tool.

“Shawn has been booking out-of-town people for years,” Hicks said. “So now when it’s time for us to tour, he knows people all over. It’s crazy to go down to Texas and walk into a bar and see people I know.”

The Country Skillet arrived at the Miner Brewing Company in Hill City, as light dimmed over the Black Hills, and marveled at their good fortune. There was free craft beer and food for the players, a house owned by the venue to stay in and a sound engineer (who also made a long trek there, from Ten Sleep) they knew to be talented.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.