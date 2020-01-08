Zola Shockley is the programming coordinator for the Sheridan County Public Library System.

Happy New Year from the Sheridan County Public Library System! We’re jumping right into the New Year with great books, new displays and diverse programs to help you start your year off right. In literature, 2019 was a great year. You can check out popular award winners like “Trust Exercise” and “Girl, Woman, Other” at the library or through one of our downloadable apps like Libby, Cloud Library, or RB Digital. If you’re looking for something a little bit off the beaten path, you might check out the indie list favorite, “The Last Whalers” over in our nonfiction section. Whatever your interests, we have the right book for you to start off you 2020 reading list with a new adventure.

The library isn’t just a place where you can catch up on the latest trends in the Indonesian whaling industry, we are also here to help you learn a few new skills that will simplify your life. This January, we will be teaching the basics of those big ticket gadgets that you begged Santa for and then never took out of the box. On Jan. 9 from 5-7 p.m., we will hold a tutorial for the basics of smartphones and tablets. This is an introductory course so we can help you connect to WiFi, check your email, and navigate the library’s apps. We will have staff available to answer specific questions after our initial presentation. If you are attending with a device you would like us to help set up, please make sure it is fully charged, as devices can take a while to charge and we have a limited amount of time for the program.

Our second tutorial will take place on Jan. 16 from 5-7 p.m. and we will be discussing pressure cookers. Pressure cookers have been the hot new item for the past few years and have an almost cult-like following at this point. At this tutorial, we will go over pressure cooking basics, make a simple pressure cooker recipe and discuss common pitfalls and how to avoid them.

Our final tutorial will take place on Jan. 23 from 5-7 p.m. At this tutorial we will be learning the basics of the Silhouette and Cricut craft machines. These machines have so many uses, once you actually get your machine out of the box you won’t be able to stop personalizing all of your family and friends’ belongings (whether they want you to or not). These machines allow you to create cards, cut paper, make sticker and even etch glass. In our tutorial, we will talk about the basics of the software and make a quick craft for everyone to take home with them. Attendees do not need to own any of the aforementioned. Even if Santa skipped you, this is a perfect opportunity to check out these tools and ask questions before you invest in a new iPad or InstaPot. All of these programs are free and do not require any kind of registration. We’ll see you there!