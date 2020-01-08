PARKMAN — About a half-mile down a red dirt road, tucked between two hills near Parkman, Stephanie Zier’s home and studio sit bathed in natural light. Her studio shares walls with a space for her husband’s dog boarding business and a small greenhouse area, where bright, healthy plants provide fresh inspiration on cold winter days.

Zier has always valued the combination of left brain and right brain activities in her daily life. She worked for the U.S. Forest Service, managed a dude ranch and explored the creative side of food production with a catering service. But after 10 years focusing on the left brain, her creative side felt starved.

Four years ago, Zier discovered metal clay and was hooked. After a while, weekends weren’t enough time to dedicate to her craft. She started working full-time as a jewelry artist in June 2019.

“I remake myself a lot,” Zier said.

The San Francisco school where Zier planned to learn metalworking closed before she could start the program, so she has spent the past four years teaching herself metalworking techniques using precious metal clay and other mediums. With many artistic people in the family, Zier spent years believing she was supposed to like painting as a creative expression. But it turns out, she’s happier working in three dimensions — including food, collage and metalwork.

Zier’s largest three-dimensional project was her house, which she designed and built with her husband in the late 1990s. The rammed earth walls are covered with artwork by her mother, several local artists and one of her own collages. Several sets of sliding doors let in natural light and showcase rolling hills on all sides. Falling in love with her property was like falling in love with a piece of art, Zier said.

To say Zier is inspired by the landscape is an understatement. Some of her earrings and pendant designs were created using molds of insects and sagebrush leaves. She enjoys that some people are startled by her earwig earrings. Some designs channel her “inner child,” while others are more “sophisticated” — highlighting the different sides of her personality expressed through her jewelry art.

Zier worked in chemistry and polymer science and has formal training in natural resource management. Her strong science background has allowed her to explore binding and fusing metals creatively. Some pieces feature colorful stones against a simple, sparkling silver and gold background. Others focus on patterns etched into metal clay. Zier is currently experimenting with patinas to create blue and iron-colored effects on copper bracelets.

Zier’s workshop at Sage Community Arts Saturday will be her first stacking ring workshop — an all day event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break during lunch to fire three rings per participant. One of the benefits to the workshop for beginners is the repetition, Zier said. Practicing the same method thrice helps solidify tactile learning.

Like many artists, the time she spends creating on her own work is a time to disappear into her creative space, let time evaporate and enjoy the problem-solving aspect of art-making. Zier said she looks forward to pushing the boundaries of metalworking techniques and entering her work into competitions.

Teaching workshops is an opportunity to step out of the solitude of her own studio and support other artists’ individuality, she said. Still, the point of a workshop is to provide some structure to learn technique. Stacking ring workshop participants can follow a classic structure or experiment with shape and design.

The enjoyable part about teaching is observing how each person creates based on a suggestion or format, Zier said. If you tell 12 people to paint the same apple, the result will be 12 completely unique works. People can’t help but display their voice in artwork, she said.