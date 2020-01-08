SHERIDAN — Sixth-grade students at Sheridan Junior High School participate in a swim unit during their physical education class.

At the end of the unit, students have a free day to have fun and jump off of the diving board.

During this free day, Emmett Potter used the diving board, adding some flips during his turn. Potter said Sheridan High School swimming head coach Brent Moore approached him about joining the swimming and diving team.

Potter, now a senior, has represented the blue and gold on the diving board since then, being a member of the team in junior high and now all four years in high school.

Potter shared the board with one other athlete his freshman year and since then has been the only diver for the Broncs.

During his diving career, SHS diving coach Wendy Vigil said Potter has been a hard worker and is open to trying new dives.

Learning new dives can be intimidating because a mistiming in the dive can lead to a diver entering the water at the wrong angle or even hitting the water flat with legs, stomach or back.

This is known as smacking the water and is a painful aspect of learning a new dive.

Potter met the challenges head-on, knowing if he can perfect the dive in practice, he will be able to accomplish the same dive in a meet.

“It won’t hurt forever if you smack the water,” Potter said.

Potter placed eighth in last season’s state swimming and diving meet. He has already qualified this year for the state meet and has his eyes on a top-five finish and possibly earning All-State honors by finishing in the top three.

Vigil said Potter has an advantage because they already have his diving script made. Potter has performed all six dives on his list and is working on perfecting them.

Potter said he is perfecting his dives to get them to a level of precision judges will be looking for. The small details that will earn him more points on the dive and move him up in placing at the state meet.

With Potter being the only diver, he has plenty of opportunities to practice his dives. Almost too many opportunities.

Vigil said there are practices when she has to tell Potter to slow down so he does not tire himself out too much and mistime his dives. Diving is about having the correct timing on turns and remaining consistent with the dives, leading to better scores.

“It is a gift yet a curse,” Potter said about being the only diver. “I get a lot of practice in, it is really nice; I do not have to wait for anyone. Sometimes it can get a little lonely on the board.”

Potter finds time outside of the pool to connect with his teammates, whether providing car rides or just hanging out in their free time. Potter said he has known most of his teammates since eighth grade or swam with siblings of some of the younger members.

Potter and the rest of the Broncs return to competition Saturday for the Sheridan Invite.

Moore said the team always swims well at the home meet in front of families and friends. The Broncs also have home pool advantage. Sheridan has a meter pool while most other pools in the state are in yards. Moore said Sheridan swimmers are accustomed to the timing of the distance while other teams are not.

Moore said there are a few swimmers on the bubble of qualifying for state and the home meet could provide the confidence to qualify.

The Sheridan Invite begins at 9 a.m. at the Sheridan Junior High School pool and starts with the diving competition followed by the swimming events.