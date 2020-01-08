SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 8:05 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:26 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 3:29 p.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:40 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:19 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Warrant service, Laclede Street, 7:19 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Ninth Street, 7:18 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 8:17 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Park View Boulevard, 9:01 a.m.

• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, Avoca Place, 11:11 a.m.

• Lost property, East Loucks Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 1:02 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East 10th Street, 1:17 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Gould Street

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Circle Three Drive, 2:27 p.m.

• Fraud, Grinnell Plaza, 2:52 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Eighth Street, 3:59 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Works Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Animal injured, Main Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Ponderosa Drive, 5:52 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Burglary cold, North Gould Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Drug activity, Gladstone Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Missing person, West Fifth Street, 9:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Civil dispute, Beaver Creek Road, 7:01 a.m.

• Fraud, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:44 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 2:03 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Higby Road, 3:07 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Records only, Wyarno Road, 4:52 p.m.

• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 8:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Ronald W. Bamberger, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Melinda C. Berkshire, 40, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shawn E. Jensen, 38, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Austin D. Jones, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cody E. Knode, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Christopher L. May, 43, no address reported, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Angela J. Moreno, 43, Sheridan, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 3