SCLT hosts free avalanche training workshop Jan. 10-11

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host its third annual free avalanche training workshop this weekend.

Attendees will spend Friday evening in the classroom learning skills from instructors at the world-renowned Bridger Teton Avalanche Center. On Saturday morning, they put those skills to work in the field at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. This workshop is designed for individuals and families who are new to backcountry recreation or for anyone who wants a refresher.

Participants who have a shovel, probe and beacon should bring them to Saturday’s field training and dress appropriately.

The classroom session will be held Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Watt Regional Agriculture Center at Sheridan College, located at 3401 Coffeen Ave. The field session will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. Registration is free and open to the public. Limited space remains. Register today at sheridanclt.org.

Attendees are also encouraged to visit the 15th annual Backcountry Film Festival hosted by Wyoming Wilderness Association, which will be held Saturday at Luminous Brewhouse. The films begin at 6 p.m.

This course is sponsored by Vacutech with the assistance of Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, Bridger Teton Avalanche Center and the University of Wyoming Extension — Sheridan County.

4-H organizes new family orientation

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County 4-H and Sheridan County 4-H Junior Leaders have organized a new family orientation for Saturday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Any families new to 4-H or considering the program are encouraged to attend to ask questions.

The event will take place at the 4-H office, located at 3401 Coffeen Ave.

Stacking rings workshop set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a ring stacking workshop Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Stephanie Zier.

The class includes a two-hour break from 1-3 p.m. to fire the rings, which will be crafted out of precious metal clay.

The cost to experience is $150 per person and no experience is necessary.

In this workshop, participants will cover design options for a unique set of rings, ring sizing for precious metal clay, many wet and dry PMC techniques for texturing and embellishing rings, setting fireable gemstones and finishing techniques for silver jewelry.

Those interested in participating should register online at artinsheridan.com, by calling 307-674-1970 or by stopping by SAGE at 21 W. Brundage St.

Library offers tablet tutorial

SHERIDAN — Unsure if you’re getting the most out of your tablet? Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a tablet and smartphone tutorial Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

This class will allow individuals with tablets and smartphones to get started with their newest gadgets or decide what new technology tool works best for you.

The class is free and open to the public.

For additional information, call the library at 307-674-8585.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.