CLEARMONT — The Clear Creek FFA has organized a clothes drive through Jan. 30.

The FFA chapter has been doing a community service project each month in hopes of becoming a more well-rounded chapter. This month, the clothes drive will benefit 2nd Hand Blessings in Sheridan.

Students are asking for donations of clothes, shoes and other items you are not using anymore. Organizers ask that items be in good shape and washed.

Donations may be dropped off at the Arvada-Clearmont School or in the ag room. The school is located at 1600 Meade Creek Ave. in Clearmont.