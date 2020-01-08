SHERIDAN — The 10th annual Women’s Agriculture Summit organized by the Johnson County Cattlewomen will take place Jan. 11 in Buffalo.

The event fee is $45 per person, which includes lunch.

First lady Jennie Gordon will open the day that will include presentations about sustainable beef, understanding the market and more. For a full schedule, find the event on Facebook.

The day will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and end with shopping, cocktails and entertainment from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

The event will take place at the Hampton Inn and Suites, located at 85 U.S. Highway 16 East in Buffalo.