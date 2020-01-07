SHERIDAN — The Lady Eagles will play host to teams for the Powder River Basketball Tournament held Jan. 10-11.

Varsity games will be played at Tongue River High School and the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

The Lady Eagles have seen some success and some failures so far this year. Senior Kalie Bocek said the team is operating under the motto ‘Eyes Forward’ and tries to look to the next game instead of dwelling on a loss.

“Being able to look forward and lot looking back on our past mistakes I think has been helping us a lot,” said senior Linsey Trischler.

Bocek said the team will try to get the most out of each loss, focusing on what the Lady Eagles did well in the game. Bocek gave the example that in a loss, the team will see they rebounded the ball well. Moving forward, the Lady Eagles will try to repeat the success in rebounding and improve in other areas of the game.

Senior Sydney Butler said the Lady Eagles would get down on themselves after a loss and not move forward. Butler and the rest of the seniors are making sure the team moves past any losses.

Head coach Ryan Alley said the Lady Eagles have shown a lot of improvement so far this year. The goal for the season is to improve each week and play at a high level.

Butler said that is also part of the ‘Eyes Forward’ mentality is remaining positive and focused on the current game. Players need to control what they can control, including attitude and effort.

Butler said the team has been focusing on playing with more hustle this year and has increased conditioning, trying to avoid being slow and out of shape like a season ago.

The Lady Eagles host the final non-conference tournament of the season. TR has two non-conference games against Moorcroft and Big Horn high schools Jan. 17-18 before opening conference play against at Greybull High School Jan. 24.

Trischler said the team is making sure the team will work to build team intensity this weekend in their first games after Christmas break and prepare for the rest of the season.

The Lady Eagles want to approach each game with the same importance and play their best in every game. This weekend will be the first chance for the Lady Eagles to play in front of the home crowd. Trischler said the team is excited to play at home and the home games are a lot more fun to play in.

Bocek said the community always does a good job of supporting the team. The support energizes the Lady Eagles.

Alley said the team had a lot of participation over the break from the players that were still in town, allowing for the team to move forward. The first games back from the break are always interesting and you never know how your team will look.

The Lady Eagles will face non-varsity opponents from Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools along with 2A opponent Glenrock High School.

The Lady Eagles will face Campbell County 10 a.m. Friday, Glenrock 4 p.m. Friday and Thunder Basin 4 p.m. Saturday. All games will be played at TRHS.

Other games with Sheridan County teams include:

Friday, Jan. 10:

• Big Horn girls vs. Thunder Basin 10 a.m. TRVCC

• Big Horn boys vs. Thunder Basin 11:30 a.m. TRVCC

• Tongue River boys vs. Campbell County 11:30 a.m. TRHS

• Big Horn girls vs. Campbell County 1:00 p.m. TRHS

• Big Horn boys vs. Campbell County 2:30 p.m. TRHS

• Tongue River boys vs. Glenrock 5:30 p.m. TRHS

Saturday, Jan. 11:

• Big Horn girls vs. Glenrock 10 a.m. TRHS

• Big Horn boys vs. Glenrock 11:30 a.m. TRHS

• Tongue River boys vs. Thunder Basin 5:30 p.m. TRHS