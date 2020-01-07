SHERIDAN — Casey Terrell felt a familiar emotion while volunteering his time to judge speech and debate competitors last year at Sheridan High School. That twinge brought him back to his high school years of desiring to compete in forensics as an FFA member but his family not having the funds to pay for a suit appropriate for the event.

Fortunately, Terrell’s grandmother made sure he was dressed appropriately enough to compete, an interest that has directly impacted his adult career.

“She always supported me and that made a huge difference in my life and it always was significant to me to be able to look the part,” Terrell said. “It gave me confidence that I could participate and grow.”

Terrell dresses in business professional attire daily now as he meets with clients as an attorney for Crowley Fleck, a local law firm.

Terrell saw — and later was educated about — a need for students to acquire proper business attire required for many events available through extracurricular activities at Sheridan High School. Without the proper attire, students cannot participate.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘You know, growing up, I can’t be the only one that whose family had hard times, so there might be a need there,” Terrell said.

FFA, speech and debate all have specific garment requirements that go beyond a typical high-schooler’s daily wardrobe.

What started as a small idea at the time came to fruition with simple collaboration on the city of Sheridan trolley with a fellow participant of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Sheridan County program in 2019. Sage Kehrer actively participates in community service through First Federal Bank and Trust’s SLI program, which stands for service, lead, inspire.

Because of their record of service, Kehrer said the bank staff had worked closely with the school system for other projects and reached out to Don Julian, Sheridan High School’s activities director.

Kehrer and her coworker Tracy Larsen met with Julian in November 2019 and came up with a nearly immediate plan to start what is now known as Dress for Success. Kehrer and Larsen commissioned their coworkers to donate business professional clothing they no longer used.

The ask resulted in four to five large bags of clothing. First Federal donated a temporary closet to SHS and Julian and his staff are now managing the closet for students needing specific clothing and accepting donations from community members and businesses.

Still invested, Terrell — who was elected president of the Sheridan-Johnson County Bar Association at his first meeting attended — created the beginning of financial coffers for the Dress for Success program through the bar association. During a resurrected dinner with the local group, Terrell collected funds for Dress for Success through a raffle for a Weatherby rifle, totaling $670 by its completion.

Dress for Success is still in its infancy, Kehrer said, but even a small donation or one item of clothing will go a long way for students needing assistance.

“We would like to see that rack of clothing that we donated always have something there regardless of what size a kid is looking for,” Kehrer said. “…We’re finding needs and trying to fill them, but I think there’s a lot of potential for this program.”

Larsen agreed, saying it can be a full community effort.

“Bringing businesses as far as, ‘Hey, we can all work together for the same goal regardless if we’re doing the same thing,’” Larsen said.

For businesses or individuals wishing to make a monetary or clothing item donations, contact Julian at Sheridan High School.