SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Beckton Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Martin Avenue, 9:36 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 30

• Medical, Highway 14 West, mile marker 74, 6:52 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block Gladstone Street, 10:57 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block Beckton Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Val Vista Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Edwards Court, 5:52 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Martin Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, South Thurmond Street, 12:38 a.m.

• DUI, South Main Street, 1:14 a.m.

• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 4:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Death investigation, North Main Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• Fraud, West Timberline Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 12:17 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 12:23 p.m.

• Fraud, Yonkee Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 1:01 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Summit Drive, 12:27 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Eighth Street, 3:35 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:39 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 4:09 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 4:24 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Val Vista Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 6:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 6:47 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:09 p.m.

• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.

• K-9 request, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.

• Shots, East Works Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Curfew violation, Wyoming Avenue, 11:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Records only, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 32, 2:24 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 32, 2:30 a.m.

• Accident, Highway 87, 7:41 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:23 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 10:46 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Works Street, 11:17 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Amber D. Cathey, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William D. Jacobs Jr., 39, Edgerton, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin L. Wesnitzer, 40, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 7