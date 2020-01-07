The Hub organizes chess matchups

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host chess matchups each Thursday in its cafe.

The game will be highlighted at the facility each Thursday at 12:30 p.m. beginning this week.

There is no charge to participate.

For additional information, contact The Hub at 307-672-2240.

The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.

Winter Dance Series to begin Friday

SHERIDAN — A Winter Dance Series will begin at the Sheridan Inn on Friday.

The first concert will feature Rick Geisler and the Band of Outlaws.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge, though children 12 and younger get in for free.

In addition to the Friday show, the group will perform at the historical inn Feb. 21 and April 10.

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.