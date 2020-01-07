SHERIDAN — Do you know a woman who has made a difference in the community? A woman who exemplifies strength and determination, adaptability and humanity, vision, leadership and integrity?

Nominate her for this year’s FAB Woman of the Year award.

The winner, along with all nominees, will be recognized during the heart of the FAB Women’s Conference, hosted by The Sheridan Press on April 3 at Sheridan College. Past winners have included Susan Miller, Dixie Johnson, Tempe Murphy, Michelle Edwards, Ada Kirven, Carmen Rideout and Erin Kilbride.

“We intentionally leave the requirements for the FAB Woman of the Year award broad because we know women in the community contribute in many different ways,” said The Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban. “We don’t want to limit recognition of those.”

The nomination form is available at online here, along with more information on the conference. Nominations will remain open through Jan. 31.