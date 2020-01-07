SHERIDAN — Black Mountain Nordic Club volunteers have organized an outing for Saturday, just one night after this month’s full moon.

All are welcome to ski, snowshoe or fat bike the trails at Sibley Lake in the Bighorn Mountains.

Hot water, chocolate, hot dog buns and fixings will be available at the warming hut for participants, who just need to bring their own hot dogs and a treat to share. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own roasting sticks if they have them.

In addition to snacks, participants are encouraged to dress appropriately, utilize a headlamp, glow sticks and reflective fun. Parking will be limited, so car pooling is also encouraged.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Volunteers are also invited to help set up and tear down; those interested should contact the Black Mountain Nordic Club on Facebook if available to help.