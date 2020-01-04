SHERIDAN — The special election the city of Sheridan held in November cost approximately $46,000, according to spending data and cost estimates provided by City Clerk Cecilia Good.

The election — during which Sheridan voters narrowly upheld city council’s passage of Charter Ordinance 2202, which revised and clarified the duties and authorities of Sheridan’s city administrator position — was held Nov. 5 and drew 2,663 city residents to the polls.

The city held a special election in 2008 — during which voters defeated an ordinance that would have created the city administrator role, which was eventually established in 2016 — which Good said cost the city $2,266.32.

That election was vastly less expensive for two reasons. For one, the city only used one polling location in 2008, which meant there were far fewer election judges.

The county also did not charge the city for the time county staff put into the 2008 election, and Sheridan had to pay for the county’s assistance in the latest election.

Sheridan City Council members were aware that November’s special election would be significantly more expensive than the 2008 election, but chose to open all of the city polling locations typically used during regular elections in an effort to maximize voter turnout.

The city’s largest expenditure — $19,341.43 — went toward “professional services,” which Good said included paying the 55 election judges who operated the seven polling locations open on election day and the cost of assistance from Sheridan County staff.

Good said Sheridan County Election Supervisor Brenda Kekich and Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson assisted the city in planning the election. Kekich and Kimberly Hein, chief deputy in the Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder’s office, also served on the canvassing board for the special election.

The professional services expenditure did not include the cost of city staff time put into the election, though, and Good estimated that cost amounted to $7,800.

In addition to staffing the seven polling places, the city also had to pay $1,135.96 in insurance liabilities to protect the city in the event that an accident occurred at one of the polling locations.

Additional costs associated with the special election included the purchasing of election materials, advertising costs and legal fees.

Printing ballots for the election and the cost of office supplies staff used to administer the election cost the city $6,697.198, according to the special election expenditures report.

The city also spent $2,194.42 advertising the election and polling locations publicly and in The Sheridan Press.

Legal costs associated with the special election primarily centered on verifying the citizens’ petition that triggered the special election. According to Wyoming statute, if city residents present city government with a petition challenging the passage of an ordinance that includes a number of signatures equal to 10% of the voter turnout in the latest general election, the city is required to hold a special election to determine the fate of the ordinance.

Sheridan residents presented the city with a petition in September. City Attorney Brendon Kerns spent time reviewing the petition and overseeing the verification process, which cost the city $3,150 in legal fees, Kerns said.

City staff’s verification of the petition found that the signature count was right on the threshold of validity — the petition had to contain 642 valid signatures to trigger a special election and the count found it contained exactly 642 valid signatures.

Because the count was so close, the city contracted local law firm Kirven and Kirven to conduct an independent review of the petition, which ultimately affirmed the city’s count. The cost of contracting Kirven and Kirven for that review was $6,000, Good said.