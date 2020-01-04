SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office will continue to enforce Wyoming state statutes prohibiting tobacco sales, purchase and possession for anyone younger than 18, after federal legislation changed at the end of December, which raised the prohibition of sale to anyone younger than 21. An SCSO press release Friday said the Food and Drug administration has thus far provided minimal guidance for the change apart from a general statement.

“Retailers and those that provide tobacco to anyone age 18 to 20 should consider the new federal law and the possibility that a federal law enforcement entity may decide to enforce that law within Sheridan County,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said in the press release.

Back in September, the Wyoming Joint Committee on Revenue passed legislation to raise the state’s minimum age to 21.

The bill will be considered by the full legislature at the February legislative session. Nineteen states have raised the age to 21 already.

Wyoming has a higher-than-average rate of tobacco use among adults and youth than the rest of the nation, according to the Truth Initiative. About 16% of high school students smoked cigarettes in the past month according to 2015 data. Nearly twice as many students used an electronic product.

Wyoming high school students are also more likely to chew tobacco, snuff, dip and smoke cigars than other American youth. About 20% of U.S. youth reported using tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sheridan County Prevention manager Ann Perkins said she believes the goal of raising the age is to deter young people whose brains are still developing from using tobacco products. But as with any substances, if a person wants something badly enough, they can likely continue to obtain it.

Perkins said health organizations have their work cut out for them as far as intervening between marketing campaigns directed at youth and early-age tobacco use.

Overall, Perkins said she thinks increasing the age for tobacco purchases will be positive because of the negative health outcomes health organizations are seeing in patients from e-cigarette use over just a short period of time.

Sheridan County Prevention will be heavily promoting their My Life, My Quit campaign to help youth quit using tobacco products in mid-January. Perkins said she hopes education campaigns will encourage people to care more about their health and carefully evaluate the choice to use tobacco products.

The state put $3 million of the estimated $40.2 million in revenue from tobacco settlement payments and taxes toward prevention last year, about one third of what the CDC recommends as a goal for prevention, according to the Truth Initiative.

The FDA will provide details for next steps regarding the federal change “as they become available,” according to the organization’s website.