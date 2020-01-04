SHERIDAN — With mountains, cold winters and long distances between towns, there’s plenty that Wyoming drivers can do to prepare their cars to avoid — or survive, if necessary — potential cold weather emergencies.

Some of the best preparation doesn’t involve packing anything at all. Rather, the most important precautions concern decision-making and communication.

“The two biggest things outside of actually putting equipment in your car are not to believe in your GPS and the roads it’s sending you down and to make sure you tell someone where you’re going and when you plan to return,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said. “Those are the two big things that we struggle with on search and rescue and law enforcement.”

However, Thompson said there is certainly a core set of equipment you should keep in your car throughout the entire winter, mainly to avoid freezing. First, keep a warm set of clothes including a hat, glove, boots or even a sleeping bag stowed just in case. Next, have a lighter or matches available either for fire or heat.

Second, have multiple-use items that can prevent you from becoming stuck in the first place, like “a bag of sand or kitty litter that can double as weight or traction.”

Thompson also recommends filling up your gas tank full more diligently than in the summer — keeping it at least half full at all times — for two reasons. First, you’re less likely to become stranded from a lack of fuel if you start with more in the tank and check it often. Second, if you do become stuck for some reason other than running out of fuel, you can remain warm by running the engine intermittently with the heat on.

Try to turn it off for times to maintain the ability longer, and always remember to have a window slightly opened. Exhaust fumes will not dissipate nearly as much when a car is parked as when it’s traveling at high speeds, and the problem can especially be compounded if your exhaust is stuck in a snow drift.

For additional equipment, a shovel can get you out of a spot when stuck.

Consider a portable jumpstarter — they are becoming smaller and cheaper. The option to jumpstart a battery that died in the cold can be a self-rescue in a single item if you find your battery has died in the cold.

They often come with lights and USB chargers as well, so you can keep a phone alive to seek help.

Although Thompson cautions against relying on reaching others by cellphone because of spotty service in the state and how quickly batteries can die in the cold, he acknowledges there are spots even in the mountains where you might get lucky with enough service to send a text message. So, consider a secondary battery of some source to up your chances of successful communication by phone.

Last, Thompson stressed the No. 1 thing people can do is to avoid traveling down a dangerous or unknown road in the first place, especially if it’s remote or full of snow or other impediments.

“If it looks bad at the beginning, I can guarantee it’s going to get worse,” Thompson said.