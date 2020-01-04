SHERIDAN — Zach Koltiska and Carter Dubberley rode the pine most of last season as sophomores on the Sheridan High School boys basketball team. Now as juniors, both players have stepped up to fill in big roles, with Koltiska being a part of the starting rotation and Dubberley being one of the first players off the bench.

“I think they have done a good job of getting into the gym and putting the work in, in order to get to that position,” said Broncs head coach Jeff Martini. “They sat behind some really good players last year and they were able to get some experience by getting into some games late.”

Koltiska said being on the bench for last season provided some benefits for the young players. Koltiska and Dubberley saw the speed of the game and know what it is like to experience state basketball.

“It got us into the rhythm and the flow of the game for sure,” Dubberley said. “It showed us how fast of a pace the game was at and how we needed to be at that level to make our team that much better this year.”

Both players have adapted to the speed of the game at the varsity level. Koltiska said the main issue entering the season was working back into basketball shape.

The players have adapted well to the varsity level through work over the summer and coaches preparing players for the varsity level. Koltiska said going to open gyms in the summer was beneficial for young players to acclimate to the varsity level.

The open gyms were extremely competitive and had possibly two of the best players in the state of Wyoming playing during this time in Gus Wright and Sam Lecholat.

Dubberley and Koltiska used the summer workouts to build chemistry on the court with Lecholat, Wright and Ethan Rickett, one of the main returners for the Broncs.

“Last year we did not play a whole lot with them,” Koltiska said.

“This year, now we are on full time on there with them and it is great to have that bond with them.”

Martini said the players were friends entering the season and have played on teams prior to this season.

Koltiska and Dubberley have enjoyed the time spent on the court with the returning players. Dubberley said Wright, Rickett and Lecholat see openings in the defense the younger players do not always see.

Martini said the biggest improvement he has seen in Koltiska and Dubberley is on the defensive side of the ball. Both players have bought into what Sheridan is trying to do defensively. The physical maturity of the players allows them to be better defenders because they have the strength to play at the varsity level.

Players have to close out on shoots with more intensity and leave less space for them to get the shot off, Dubberley said. At the same time, opponents are better at driving to the hoop and Dubberley needs to be ready to stop the drive.

The Broncs are 4-1 entering the new year and travel to Cheyenne to participate in a tournament Jan. 9-11.