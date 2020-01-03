SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School basketball started the season off slow with the Rams earning a 2-4 record and the Lady Rams posting a 0-6 record.

Both teams had a two week break and look to gain traction in the new year.

The Rams were 1-2 in the first two tournaments, defeating Niobrara County High School 50-33 Dec. 14 and defeated Wind River 54-40 Dec. 20.

The Rams are led by Ayden Phillips with 10.4 points per game and Quinn McCafferty with 11.4 points per game. McCafferty lead the team with eight rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. Carson Bates leads the Rams in assists with 4.4 assists per game.

The Lady Rams are still searching for the first win of the season.

The Lady Rams are led by Courtney Wallach with 11 points per game. Amelia Gee averages five rebounds and four steals per game.

Both teams are back in action Jan. 10-11 when they participate in the Powder River Tournament with the varsity games being hosted at Tongue River High School.