SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:24 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Heald Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Wyoming Avenue, 8:12 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Structure fire, Omarr Avenue, 9:01 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 9:05 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 9:35 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Airport Road, 12:19 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Loucks Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Snow removal, Exeter Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 12th Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Snow removal, Martin Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• Snow removal, Burton Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Threats; cold, East Eighth Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 4:45 p.m.

• Lost property, Main Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 4:50 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Summit Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Whitney Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Civil dispute, King Street, 5:59 p.m.

• Shots, Sheridan area, 8:13 p.m.

• Fireworks, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:13 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Third Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Second Street, 10:52 p.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 10:52 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Commercial Avenue, 10:58 p.m.

• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 11:29 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Fraud, Highway 14, 10:27 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Ernest C. Brown, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 2