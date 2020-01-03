SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:24 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Heald Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Wyoming Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
• Structure fire, Omarr Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Birch Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Airport Road, 12:19 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Loucks Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Snow removal, Exeter Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 12th Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Snow removal, Martin Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
• Domestic, Park Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Snow removal, Burton Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Threats; cold, East Eighth Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 4:45 p.m.
• Lost property, Main Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 4:50 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Summit Drive, 5:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Whitney Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Civil dispute, King Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Shots, Sheridan area, 8:13 p.m.
• Fireworks, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Third Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Second Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 10:52 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Commercial Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Fraud, Highway 14, 10:27 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Ernest C. Brown, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 2